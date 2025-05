Testamenttilahjoitus vauhdittaa Akseli Gallen-Kallelan freskoluonnosten konservointia

Gallen-Kallela, Klimt & Wien exhibition to bring the pulse of Vienna to the Ateneum 7.5.2025 14:00:00 EEST | Press release

To open at the end of September, the exhibition Gallen-Kallela, Klimt & Wien will explore how Akseli Gallen-Kallela’s art developed in interaction with international modernists, such as Gustav Klimt and Koloman Moser. The Vienna Secession movement, which was founded under the direction of Klimt and which set out to reform art, was united by an interest in developing new artistic identities, promoting a modern way of life, and creating large public works of art. The exhibition will bring Gustav Klimt’s paintings to Finland for the first time. In addition to visual art, the exhibition will feature photography and design, including everyday objects, jewellery and fashion. The exhibition will be on display at the Ateneum from 26 September 2025 to 1 February 2026.