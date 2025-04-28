More than 1,000 applications submitted to Research Council of Finland’s spring call
The Research Council of Finland’s (RCF) spring call 2025 attracted a total of 1,039 applications. The total number includes consortium subprojects as separate applications. If each consortium is counted as a single application, the total number of applications comes to 476. The funding decisions will be made in November 2025.
The spring call offers opportunities for researchers, research organisations and other actors to address current societal challenges and promote the impact of research.
The Proof of Concept funding advances the versatile utilisation of research results to meet society’s needs. The projects to be funded are expected to move from research towards commercialisation or other societal use of the research.
The funding for research into sustainable energy solutions of the future supports advanced research focusing on renewable and emission-free energy solutions. Applications were expected to be built around a holistic and systemic approach and pursue wide scientific and societal impact.
The funding for research into forest biomass in Finland is aimed at promoting a sustainable bioeconomy, where forest biomass is used in a versatile and efficient way in alignment with the principles of the circular economy while supporting climate objectives and forest biodiversity.
The funding for clinical research helps bring new research knowledge to support social and healthcare and meet other societal needs. The funding provides a boost for clinical research and encourages researchers working in wellbeing services counties to collaborate with various research organisations.
The funding for R&D in wellbeing services counties aims to promote cooperation between the actors involved and support local innovations. R&D aims not only at increasing productivity in the health and social services sector, but also at improving the quality of care.
The RCF also provides funding for research environments with a view to supporting research work. The funding for thematic research infrastructures promotes regional research cooperation and encourages local research organisations to engage in ambitious R&D. The special funding for international collaboration in high-performance computing contributes to increasing the shared use of computing infrastructures while strengthening research environments.
Research Council of Finland Communications
Vesa Varpula, Communications Specialist
tel. +358 295 335 131
firstname.lastname(at)aka.fi
