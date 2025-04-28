Research Council of Finland

More than 1,000 applications submitted to Research Council of Finland’s spring call

15.5.2025 10:09:50 EEST | Research Council of Finland | Tiedote

Jaa

The Research Council of Finland’s (RCF) spring call 2025 attracted a total of 1,039 applications. The total number includes consortium subprojects as separate applications. If each consortium is counted as a single application, the total number of applications comes to 476. The funding decisions will be made in November 2025.

The spring call offers opportunities for researchers, research organisations and other actors to address current societal challenges and promote the impact of research.

The Proof of Concept funding advances the versatile utilisation of research results to meet society’s needs. The projects to be funded are expected to move from research towards commercialisation or other societal use of the research.

The funding for research into sustainable energy solutions of the future supports advanced research focusing on renewable and emission-free energy solutions. Applications were expected to be built around a holistic and systemic approach and pursue wide scientific and societal impact.

The funding for research into forest biomass in Finland is aimed at promoting a sustainable bioeconomy, where forest biomass is used in a versatile and efficient way in alignment with the principles of the circular economy while supporting climate objectives and forest biodiversity.

The funding for clinical research helps bring new research knowledge to support social and healthcare and meet other societal needs. The funding provides a boost for clinical research and encourages researchers working in wellbeing services counties to collaborate with various research organisations.

The funding for R&D in wellbeing services counties aims to promote cooperation between the actors involved and support local innovations. R&D aims not only at increasing productivity in the health and social services sector, but also at improving the quality of care.

The RCF also provides funding for research environments with a view to supporting research work. The funding for thematic research infrastructures promotes regional research cooperation and encourages local research organisations to engage in ambitious R&D. The special funding for international collaboration in high-performance computing contributes to increasing the shared use of computing infrastructures while strengthening research environments.

More information


Research Council of Finland Communications
Vesa Varpula, Communications Specialist
tel. +358 295 335 131
firstname.lastname(at)aka.fi

Avainsanat

research funding

Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi

Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.

Lue lisää julkaisijalta Research Council of Finland

Finland invests in research excellence – new funding call by Research Council of Finland to support recruitment of international talents16.4.2025 12:24:35 EEST | Tiedote

The Research Council of Finland (RCF) has launched a funding call to improve universities’ ability to recruit international experts to Finland. In line with the RCF’s strategy, the call will promote internationalisation and strengthen competence centres and research environments. With a preliminary total budget of 50 million euros, the call will fund university recruitments between 2026 and 2030.

Finnish researchers jointly lead international efforts to advance recovery from cardiac arrest8.4.2025 12:29:59 EEST | Tiedote

Researchers at 60 different intensive care units around the world are seeking to establish methods to expedite and improve post-cardiac arrest recovery at ICUs. The research is led by Markus Skrifvars, Staff Specialist in Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care and Professor of Prehospital Emergency Medicine at University of Helsinki, jointly with Professor Niklas Nielsen from Lund University. Professor Skrifvars’ part of the research is funded by the Research Council of Finland.

Extended reality to help produce eco-friendlier food2.4.2025 10:59:17 EEST | Press release

Extended reality makes it possible to artificially modify human sensations. For example, researchers have succeeded in using extended reality to make vegetarian food even more attractive. “This could be one way of facilitating more ecologically diverse food production and, at the same time, encouraging people to eat healthier,” says Roope Raisamo, a professor in human-technology interaction at Tampere University, who has been carrying out research on extended reality for different use cases with funding from the Research Council of Finland (RCF) for years.

Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki tiedotepalvelussa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.

Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme
World GlobeA line styled icon from Orion Icon Library.HiddenA line styled icon from Orion Icon Library.Eye