Kutsu kesätoimittajille: miten työeläkeyhtiön miljardisalkkua pyöritetään? Riittävätkö eläkkeet yli sukupolvien? Tervetuloa Varman tilaisuuteen

Value of Varma’s investments close to the level at the start of the year – strong solvency safeguards against unusual market volatility 25.4.2025 12:01:53 EEST | Press release

At the end of the first quarter, the market value of Varma’s investments stood at EUR 64 billion, i.e. close to the level at the start of the year. Diversification across continents and asset classes supported investment returns as the valuations of US equities decreased. The markets have been characterised by major uncertainty.