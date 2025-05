Tampere Filharmonian 95-juhlasyksyssä soivat suuret tunteet ja musiikilliset rakkaustarinat

Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra’s new album cherishes the rich musical heritage of the Finnish composer Jouni Kaipainen 20.5.2025 18:15:00 EEST | Press release

After a while, Tampere Filharmonia is releasing a new album. The album is featuring the world premiere of works by composer Jouni Kaipainen, with whom the orchestra had a long and fruitful co-operation. The album SOUTH BY NORTHEAST features conductor Hannu Lintu and pianist Juhani Lagerspetz as soloist. The album continues Tampere Philharmoninic Orchestra's collaboration with Alba Records.