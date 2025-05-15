First stage completed in RCF call for Academy Professors
The Research Council of Finland (RCF) received 244 Academy Professorship applications in the winter 2025 call. The RCF has now selected 56 applicants to the second call stage. The new Academy Professors will be announced in late October.
On 19 May, the RCF General Subcommittee decided which applications will not advance to the second call stage. The rejected 188 applications were identified based on reviews by external experts and the Subcommittee’s view of how well the applications met the objectives of the call. A large number of applications with high overall ratings were rejected. The applicants have been notified of the decisions.
The shortlisted applications will now proceed to the panel review. These applications will be reviewed by three multidisciplinary panels (biosciences, health and environmental research; social sciences and humanities research; and natural sciences and engineering research).
The General Subcommittee will decide on the Academy Professors to be funded during the term 1 January 2026–31 December 2031 on 29 October 2025.
Women accounted for 34 per cent of all applicants and 41 per cent of those who advanced to the second stage.
More information
- Decision dates
- Contact us primarily via the helpdesk.
Research Council of Finland Communications
Vesa Varpula, Communications Specialist
tel. +358 295 335 131
firstname.lastname(at)aka.fi
Avainsanat
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Research Council of Finland
More than 1,000 applications submitted to Research Council of Finland’s spring call15.5.2025 10:09:50 EEST | Tiedote
The Research Council of Finland’s (RCF) spring call 2025 attracted a total of 1,039 applications. The total number includes consortium subprojects as separate applications. If each consortium is counted as a single application, the total number of applications comes to 476. The funding decisions will be made in November 2025.
Research Council of Finland shortlists 34 Centre of Excellence candidates28.4.2025 11:01:12 EEST | Tiedote
The Research Council of Finland (RCF) has drawn up a shortlist of 34 applications that will proceed to the second stage of the call for Finnish Centres of Excellence 2026–2033. The first call stage attracted 188 letters of intent.
Finland invests in research excellence – new funding call by Research Council of Finland to support recruitment of international talents16.4.2025 12:24:35 EEST | Tiedote
The Research Council of Finland (RCF) has launched a funding call to improve universities’ ability to recruit international experts to Finland. In line with the RCF’s strategy, the call will promote internationalisation and strengthen competence centres and research environments. With a preliminary total budget of 50 million euros, the call will fund university recruitments between 2026 and 2030.
Finnish researchers jointly lead international efforts to advance recovery from cardiac arrest8.4.2025 12:29:59 EEST | Tiedote
Researchers at 60 different intensive care units around the world are seeking to establish methods to expedite and improve post-cardiac arrest recovery at ICUs. The research is led by Markus Skrifvars, Staff Specialist in Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care and Professor of Prehospital Emergency Medicine at University of Helsinki, jointly with Professor Niklas Nielsen from Lund University. Professor Skrifvars’ part of the research is funded by the Research Council of Finland.
Extended reality to help produce eco-friendlier food2.4.2025 10:59:17 EEST | Press release
Extended reality makes it possible to artificially modify human sensations. For example, researchers have succeeded in using extended reality to make vegetarian food even more attractive. “This could be one way of facilitating more ecologically diverse food production and, at the same time, encouraging people to eat healthier,” says Roope Raisamo, a professor in human-technology interaction at Tampere University, who has been carrying out research on extended reality for different use cases with funding from the Research Council of Finland (RCF) for years.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki tiedotepalvelussa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme