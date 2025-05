Helsinki puuttuu luvattomaan maankäyttöön tänäkin kesäkautena – tarkastelussa erityisesti veneet ja laiturit

Karhupuisto summer flower planting event on 3 June 19.5.2025 09:22:29 EEST | Press release

This summer, Kallio will once again be brimming with flowers as more than 2,500 seedlings are planted in Karhupuisto. City residents also get to lend their hand with the planting in an event set up for the purpose. The planting event will take place on Tuesday, 3 June starting at 16.00. The event lasts until all the seedlings have been planted.