6G test centre´s strategic role – pioneering dual-use innovation within NATO DIANA

The 6G Test centre ensures reliable performance in extreme operational contexts through partnerships and state-of-the-art testing facilities, including digital twin simulations and extensive IoT sensor platforms.

-The Arctic environment presents a unique opportunity to stress-test next-generation communications technologies in real-world conditions. We deploy and evaluate solutions in the conditions where they will be expected to perform flawlessly. Commitment to real-world validation is central to the centre's mission. The aim is to ensure that 6G technologies can withstand the rigours of diverse operational contexts, says Hannu Nikurautio, Research Director at 6GTC.

Expanding the horizons of 6G

Since its launch, the 6GTC has significantly expanded its testing capabilities. Its privately operated 4G, 5G, and 6G test networks provide a broad platform for companies and researchers to evaluate the performance of advanced communication solutions. This includes integrating AI-enhanced network capabilities, Open RAN architectures, fostering multi-domain operations for greater flexibility, and Advanced hybrid networking, enabling uninterrupted communication, which is crucial for ensuring network resilience and adaptability.

-The convergence of AI and telecommunications is transforming how we think about network security and reliability. For instance, our research into digital twin networks allows us to create virtual replicas of real-world network environments. We can simulate complex scenarios and predict how these technologies will behave under stress, Nikurautio explains.

The predictive capability is particularly valuable for applications in critical sectors like defence, industrial automation, and smart city infrastructure, where network failure is not an option. The centre also leverages an advanced positioning system with over 200 Bluetooth nodes, which facilitate research and development in location-based services and applications. It hosts an IoT sensor platform with 400+ platforms and 2000+ sensors on campus, providing a strong foundation for IoT integration in 6G development.

6GTC thrives on a dynamic ecosystem of partnerships. It brings together leading industry giants, "partner-customers," such as Nokia and Bittium (who provide essential products), alongside innovative SMEs like Vaisto, Microamp, and XRTC to help drive 6G innovation.

-Our partners bring invaluable expertise and cutting-edge technologies. This allows us to accelerate the development of robust, secure, and adaptable communication systems for both commercial and defence users, Nikurautio points out.





One of the core research areas is hybrid tactical communications, integrating tactical radios with next-generation 6G networks. Seamless network transitions—such as shifting from terrestrial to satellite-based networks (TN to NTN)—are critical for mission success. The work is done with "making partners”, like Bittium and Nokia, and utilising VTT, with whom the network infrastructure is shared.

-Uninterrupted communication is paramount. Seamlessly switching between network types is absolutely necessary for maintaining connectivity even in the most challenging environments, Nikurautio emphasises.

Pioneering a dual-use future

The 6GTC's collaborations with extreme-condition testing partners test sites, such as Sodankylä Geophysical Observatory and FMI (for Arctic and space research) and Callio (for underground and mining-based network resilience), provide innovators with unique testing environments. These partnerships further enhance the 6GTC’s ability to support NATO DIANA innovators and the ecosystem’s ability to validate technologies for resilience and security.

The 6GTC's membership in the NATO DIANA network reinforces innovation in dual-use technologies. Since joining in 2024, the centre has seen a surge in applications from innovators seeking to refine solutions for commercial and defence applications.

-We can see a growing recognition of the centre's strategic importance. It is important to remember that the 6GTC serves both NATO DIANA and the broader industry ecosystem, Nikurautio observes.

6G Test Centre wants to remain at the forefront of 6G innovation. Building on its role within NATO DIANA and the industry ecosystem, it plans to deploy new hybrid network solutions, intensify its focus on AI-driven network optimisation, and expand its testing facilities to include sub-THz technologies.

-Our goal is to anticipate the future needs of our partners and provide them with the tools and expertise they need to succeed. We are continually exploring new avenues for research and development, Hannu Nikurautio affirms.

-With its state-of-the-art facilities and by fostering industry collaboration and driving real-world testing, 6GTC is a strategic enabler. We want to maintain our leadership in 6G innovation and empower companies to optimise their future resilient communication networks, he concludes.

Read this article and many more in the 10th issue of 6G Waves, coming out on 3rd June!