Kulttuurilautakunnan päätöksiä 20.5.2025

What makes up the carbon footprint of consumption in Espoo? New insights into Espoo’s consumption-based emissions 19.5.2025 17:20:32 EEST | Press release

For the third time, Espoo has calculated its consumption-based greenhouse gas emissions, i.e. its carbon footprint. The calculation particularly reflects residents’ everyday choices, as the consumption-based carbon footprint consists of energy use, construction, transport, food, and the purchase of goods and services.