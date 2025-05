Skarta Energyn Utajärven aurinkopuiston sähköntuotanto käynnistyi

Investment decision on Skarta Energy's battery solution for the Utajärvi solar park 6.5.2025 09:32:14 EEST | Press release

Skarta Energy's solar park under construction in Utajärvi will have a 20 MW (40 MWh) battery solution. The implementation of the battery solution for the Isosuo hybrid power plant has been agreed with NYAB, which has also acted as the EPC operator. Installation work will begin immediately, and the battery will be ready for use in June 2026. The production of solar energy depends on weather conditions, so balancing elements are needed to store excess energy and keep the electricity system in balance. "As a developer and builder of solar power, Skarta Energy plans and implements projects in which battery storage facilities are combined into a whole. Each new solar farm is considering adding battery storage, and in the future, each solar farm is likely to be a hybrid solution with solar panels and batteries working in parallel. This helps to store solar energy when production is at its highest and utilize it later," says Arttu Niemelä, Energy Market Specialist. The Isosuo battery solution