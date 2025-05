Kyberrikolliset yrittävät murtaa yritysten pilvipalveluita päivittäin – asiantuntija nostaa esiin yhdeksän askelta, joilla turvaat tietosi

Number of scams on the rise – DNA's new mobile and broadband subscriptions block harmful websites 22.5.2025 12:00:06 EEST | Press release

Currently, the fastest growing data security threats are scams targeting individuals. There is also a growing need for consumers to protect themselves against all kinds of scams. DNA is responding to consumers' need to protect themselves against various data security threats by launching DNA Huoleton subscriptions – these new phone and broadband subscriptions include secure internet browsing as a free additional service. Sales of the new consumer subscriptions will begin on Monday, 26 May 2025. Taking care of the data security of subscriptions is an important corporate responsibility measure that responds to the real needs of customers. Safe browsing is also available for business customers' mobile voice and data subscriptions, and it will now be available for broadband subscriptions as well.