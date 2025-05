Plug and Play – Sennheiser BTD 700 tuo Bluetoothin parhaat puolet kaikkien ulottuville

Packing a punch

Weighing in at just 2.2 grams and measuring only 24mm long, the BTD 700 is smaller than most flash drives, yet packs a high-tech punch for streaming, gaming, and voice communication. With a single USB-C connection, it’s an effortless way to upgrade the native wireless audio performance of laptops, mobile phones and tablets. An included type -C to -A adapter leaves no device behind, easily improving the audio capabilities of desktop workstations and laptops.

“The BTD 700 makes high-performance wireless audio easy,” says Christian Ern, Sennheiser Senior Product Manager, “This all-in-one unlocks sound quality that rivals wired connections—even adding cutting-edge Bluetooth functionality to PCs and mobile devices missing these newer audio features.”

High-definition happiness

The BTD 700 enables the use of aptX Lossless and aptX Adaptive codecs for reliable, high-definition wireless audio up to 24-bit depth at 96 kHz. Music lovers can explore their favorites on a deeper level using their aptX-enabled earbuds, headphones and speakers using the dongle to supercharge their audio source. Headphones such as the best-selling Sennheiser MOMENTUM series and select models from the ACCENTUM series are already equipped to support high-definition aptX codecs.

Plug and play

As a class-compliant audio device, the BTD 700 can bypass the native audio output on practically any Android, iOS/iPad OS, Windows, and MacOS device, as easily as inserting a flash drive. Thanks to Bluetooth 5.4, the BTD 700 use cases are limited only by the imagination: set up a portable Auracast broadcast for outdoor movie nights, stream your all-time favorite album with incredible fidelity, or make a day’s worth of crystal-clear conference calls on a more comfortable pair of headphones like the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4.

Key Features:

High-definition audio codecs for Bluetooth sound without compromise (up to 24-bit/96 kHz)—ideal for adding aptX™ Adaptive and aptX™ Lossless streaming capability to music, movies, and games—even on devices lacking native aptX support

for Bluetooth sound without compromise (up to 24-bit/96 kHz)—ideal for adding aptX™ Adaptive and aptX™ Lossless streaming capability to music, movies, and games—even on devices lacking native aptX support Dedicated Game Mode delivers audio latency as low as 30 milliseconds on supported headphones, keeping sound in sync with fast-paced action

delivers audio latency as low as 30 milliseconds on supported headphones, keeping sound in sync with fast-paced action Auracast™ support lets you share audio to multiple Auracast-enabled audio devices—perfect for entertainment and educational content

lets you share audio to multiple Auracast-enabled audio devices—perfect for entertainment and educational content Superior voice quality for reliably clearer calls and video chats compared to basic codecs

Availability

The BTD 700 is shipping now from select Sennheiser retailers and sennheiser-hearing.com, with an MSRP of €49.99.



