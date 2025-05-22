Filtrabit raises 2 MEUR in financing for continued growth
The new funding will enable the company to continue the implementation of its growth strategy in selected market regions – namely the Nordics, Central Europe and India.
Together with previously announced lease financing facilities of 4 MEUR from the Finnish Climate Fund and 5 MEUR from Norion Bank, Filtrabit can more readily meet the increasing demand for new lease units from both new and existing customers.
Dr. Kim Fagerlund, CEO of Filtrabit:
“As more and more customers take delivery of their first flow-dynamic dust separator units and collect enough data on their efficiency and financial performance, we expect to see significant spikes in the demand curve. It’s important that we stay highly adaptive when it comes to financing and find the right balance between equity and debt.
Today we are excited to welcome several prominent private investors as shareholders. Thank you for sharing our vision and belief in our innovation. We take the success of this financing round as further evidence that we’re on the right track with our strategy and that our prospects are becoming clearer by the day to people outside the company.”
Spinelgo Oy acted as advisor to Filtrabit.
About Filtrabit
Filtrabit is a Finnish manufacturer of industrial-scale dust extraction systems. Filtrabit’s solution effectively extracts industrial dust-containing gas streams, which helps reduce air pollutants from industrial sources and accelerate emissions reductions through the reuse of recovered raw materials.
Kim FagerlundCEOFiltrabit oyPuh:+358 40 7727213kim.fagerlund@filtrabit.com
