Social Fabric (Muodinmuutos) -näyttely lähestyy muodin kulttuurisia kerrostumia monitaiteellisesti EMMAssa

Social Fabric exhibition delves into the multifaceted phenomena of fashion at EMMA, in collaboration with the Nordic fashion organisation ALPHA 22.5.2025 10:35:00 EEST | Press release

EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art and ALPHA are proud to present Social Fabric, an exhibition exploring the cultural fabric of fashion, its rituals and trepidations. The exhibition brings together a group of contemporary fashion designers and artists from the Nordics and Northern Europe who approach the topic through various mediums. Social Fabric opens during Fashion in Helsinki week on 23 May 2025 and runs through 7 December 2025.