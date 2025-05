Huijausten määrä kasvussa – DNA:n uudet puhelin- ja laajakaistaliittymät estävät haitallisia sivustoja

DNA purchases as much as 80 per cent of its electricity from the Ii wind park 21.5.2025 08:30:00 EEST | Press release

DNA Plc made a substantial commitment to green energy by concluding a power purchase agreement spanning 10 years for wind power. All of the electricity purchased directly by DNA is renewable. As a result of this new agreement, more than 80 per cent of it will be generated by the new wind park, which is holding its opening ceremony today in Ii, North Ostrobothnia.