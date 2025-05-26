Norelco makes successful entry into Swedish market
Norelco participated in Northern Europe's largest electrical trade fair held in Gothenburg May 6-9 for the first time and received a lot of interest. The fair brought together almost 25,000 industry experts, innovators and decision-makers from over 20 countries. Participation in the largest electrical trade fair in the Nordic countries is part of the company's strategic growth program and the start of its entry into the Nordic market.
At the fair, Norelco's NorUnit power distribution unit, a completely new concept in the electrical industry, attracted the most interest. NorUnit is a functional solution for, among other things, industrial investment projects, renewable energy projects and electric car charging. Norelco’s NorUnit is a fully-built, containerized power distribution unit that includes low- and medium-voltage switchgear, the necessary transformers, automation, and lighting, heating, and cooling systems. The unit is tested, parameterized, and equipped at the factory, which enables rapid commissioning and reduces installation work on site.
The use of SF6 gas in 24kV switchgear will be banned in the EU market from January 1, 2026. Norelco’s new SF6-free NorMax Air meets all the new requirements for switchgear. There are not many similar modular products on the market yet, so NorMax Air is a significant addition to the market’s range. The product is manufactured in Finland and is available with a short delivery time.
Several countries are currently undergoing network renewal and improving weather reliability. Norelco’s wide range of outdoor substations attracted well-deserved attention at the fair. The versatility of the product family and reliable and fast delivery make it easier for energy utilities to invest in the developing electricity grid.
Yhteyshenkilöt
Ari HämäläinenCEOPuh:+358505291919ari.hamalainen@norelco.fi
Katariina JantunenMarketing and CommunicationsPuh:+358 505255057katariina.jantunen@norelco.fi
About Norelco
Norelco wants to be involved in securing a future that is rapidly becoming electrified. We are increasingly involved in solar energy, hydrogen production and electric vehicles projects, not forgetting the basic networks on which everything is built. We strive to be the most desired partner in electricity distribution projects in the Nordic countries.
The products we manufacture secure electricity distribution in buildings, industry, electricity distribution, renewable energy projects and infrastructure. We mainly develop the products we manufacture ourselves and also work in cooperation with several responsible partners. Our main products are electrical switchboards, switchgear, transformers and substations, which we have been manufacturing for over 60 years.
We operate in a multicultural environment guided by ethical rules. We manufacture our products in four factories located in Savonlinna and Kuopio. We utilize the latest technology and lean principles in our operations, as well as our own values that are important to a family business. Continuous improvement is also an everyday thing for us.
Norelco gjorde ett framgångsrikt inträde på den svenska marknaden26.5.2025 17:06:43 EEST | Tiedote
Norelco deltog den 6-9 maj 2025 på Nordeuropas största elmässa i Göteborg för första gången och intresset var stort. Mässan samlade nästan 25 000 branschexperter, innovatörer och beslutsfattare från över 20 länder. Deltagande i Nordens största elbranschevenemang är en del av företagets strategiska tillväxtprogram som samtidigt innebär starten på dess inträde på den nordiska marknaden.
Norelco teki onnistuneen avauksen Ruotsin markkinoille20.5.2025 08:54:39 EEST | Tiedote
Norelco osallistuminen 6.-9. toukokuuta 2025 Göteborgissa järjestetyille Pohjois-Euroopan suurimmille sähköalan messuille ensimmäistä kertaa sai osakseen runsaasti kiinnostusta. Messuille kokoontui lähes 25 000 alan asiantuntijaa, innovaattoria ja päättäjää yli 20 maasta. Osallistuminen pohjoismaiden suurimpaan sähköalan tapahtumaan on osa yhtiön strategista kasvuohjelmaa ja aloitus pohjoismaiden markkinoille tulolle.
Finnish Norelco expands into the Nordic countries6.5.2025 16:39:20 EEST | Tiedote
Finnish power distribution system manufacturer Norelco is expanding its operations to the Nordic countries. Norelco designs and manufactures systems for the energy sector, industry, renewable energy, infrastructure and construction in Savonlinna. The company's turnover is growing strongly and it employs over 250 people.
Suomalainen Norelco laajentaa Pohjoismaihin6.5.2025 16:38:31 EEST | Tiedote
Suomalainen sähköjakelujärjestelmiä valmistava Norelco laajentaa toimintansa Pohjoismaihin. Norelco suunnittelee ja valmistaa Savonlinnassa järjestelmiä energiasektorille sekä teollisuuden, uusiutuvan energian, infran ja rakentamisen tarpeisiin. Yrityksen liikevaihto on vahvassa kasvussa ja se työllistää yli 250 henkilöä.
