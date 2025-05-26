Norelco makes successful entry into Swedish market

At the fair, Norelco's NorUnit power distribution unit, a completely new concept in the electrical industry, attracted the most interest. NorUnit is a functional solution for, among other things, industrial investment projects, renewable energy projects and electric car charging. Norelco’s NorUnit is a fully-built, containerized power distribution unit that includes low- and medium-voltage switchgear, the necessary transformers, automation, and lighting, heating, and cooling systems. The unit is tested, parameterized, and equipped at the factory, which enables rapid commissioning and reduces installation work on site.

The use of SF6 gas in 24kV switchgear will be banned in the EU market from January 1, 2026. Norelco’s new SF6-free NorMax Air meets all the new requirements for switchgear. There are not many similar modular products on the market yet, so NorMax Air is a significant addition to the market’s range. The product is manufactured in Finland and is available with a short delivery time.

Several countries are currently undergoing network renewal and improving weather reliability. Norelco’s wide range of outdoor substations attracted well-deserved attention at the fair. The versatility of the product family and reliable and fast delivery make it easier for energy utilities to invest in the developing electricity grid.



