Merus Powerille miljoonan euron kauppa Egyptiin Suez Steel Companyn kanssa kompensaattorin modernisoinnista

One of Finland's largest energy storage facilities commissioned in Lappeenranta – Merus Power's EUR 15 million delivery completed 16.5.2025 16:15:00 EEST | Press release

The energy storage facility delivered by Merus Power to Lappeenranta, Finland, has been completed and put into market use on 15 May 2025. The energy storage facility is owned by a joint venture between Ardian’s Clean Energy Evergreen Fund and the local energy provider Lappeenrannan Energia. It is the largest energy storage facility in use on the Finnish electricity market with an output of approximately 38 megawatts and energy of 43 megawatt hours. The completion of the project is significant for Merus Power, as it is the largest energy storage facility manufactured by the company. “Merus Power operates as an EPC operator, offering its customers comprehensive solutions on a turnkey basis. In this project, the delivery included an energy storage system with installation and commissioning, as well as the management of network requirements. We manage the entire value chain from development to construction, from testing to market. In addition to technical know-how, energy storage facilitie