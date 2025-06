Brande kumppaniksi virolaiseen Impact Day -tapahtumaan

Brande partners with Estonian Impact Day 2.6.2025 15:23:52 EEST | Tiedote

Brande, an impact economy business design agency, will partner with the Impact Day event to be held in Tallinn in October. "Our goal is to grow and develop the international impact economy ecosystem, and the partnership in the Impact Day event offers excellent opportunities for this," says Jari Palonen, CEO of Brande.