Brande partners with Estonian Impact Day
Brande, an impact economy business design agency, will partner with the Impact Day event to be held in Tallinn in October. "Our goal is to grow and develop the international impact economy ecosystem, and the partnership in the Impact Day event offers excellent opportunities for this," says Jari Palonen, CEO of Brande.
"Finland is a neighbor and cooperation with Brande opens up new opportunities for Impact Day in the Finnish market. They understand local conditions there and we are excited to be able to develop something meaningful together," says Erkki Kubber, Program Director of Impact Day.
Impact Day is the largest sustainability and responsible business festival in the Baltics and the Nordics, first held in 2022. Although the event is relatively new, it has already established itself as the leading impact economy forum for building a sustainable future.
The growing Impact Day brings together business leaders, investors, public sector representatives, startup entrepreneurs and other changemakers to discuss and find solutions to current sustainability challenges. Themes have included green innovation, social responsibility and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
The first Impact Day brought together hundreds of participants and dozens of speakers. The event focused on sustainable business and its opportunities. In 2023, the festival grew even more, with over 2,500 participants and over 150 speakers. The main theme for 2025 is "Ambitious and Self-Sufficient Europe", focusing on Europe's economic recovery, technological development and security through responsible business.
"As a partner of Impact Day, we are strengthening its foothold in Finland and the Nordic countries in various ways and are doing our part to ensure its growth as the leading event in the industry in Northern Europe," says Palonen.
Jari Palonen
About Brande
We are a business design agency for the impact economy. We help develop and commercialize radical innovations while making your business more sustainable and profitable.
