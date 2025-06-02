Brande partners with Estonian Impact Day

"Finland is a neighbor and cooperation with Brande opens up new opportunities for Impact Day in the Finnish market. They understand local conditions there and we are excited to be able to develop something meaningful together," says Erkki Kubber, Program Director of Impact Day.

Impact Day is the largest sustainability and responsible business festival in the Baltics and the Nordics, first held in 2022. Although the event is relatively new, it has already established itself as the leading impact economy forum for building a sustainable future.

The growing Impact Day brings together business leaders, investors, public sector representatives, startup entrepreneurs and other changemakers to discuss and find solutions to current sustainability challenges. Themes have included green innovation, social responsibility and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The first Impact Day brought together hundreds of participants and dozens of speakers. The event focused on sustainable business and its opportunities. In 2023, the festival grew even more, with over 2,500 participants and over 150 speakers. The main theme for 2025 is "Ambitious and Self-Sufficient Europe", focusing on Europe's economic recovery, technological development and security through responsible business.

"As a partner of Impact Day, we are strengthening its foothold in Finland and the Nordic countries in various ways and are doing our part to ensure its growth as the leading event in the industry in Northern Europe," says Palonen.