Kempower mahdollistaa Circle K:n ensimmäisen täysin sähköisen huoltoaseman Göteborgissa, Ruotsissa

Kempower introduces enhanced charging solution with more power, more plugs, and more data - a 1,200 kW Kempower Power Unit with up to 12 charging points 9.4.2025 15:00:00 EEST | Press release

Leading DC fast-charging solutions provider Kempower introduces its enhanced charging solution with more power, more plugs and more data. The improved charging solution features a 600 or a 1,200 kW Kempower Power Unit connected to 12 charging points. The enhanced Kempower DC charging solution features new configurations, increasing the maximum number of outputs connected to the Power Unit from 8 to 12.