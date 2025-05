Suomessa voi luottaa toisiin ihmisiin ja yhteiskuntaan, mutta maailman turvallisuus huolettaa – Presidentti Stubb kuuli yläkoululaisten ajatuksia turvallisuudesta

Immigration postpones Finland’s economic problems but does not solve them alone 21.5.2025 01:00:00 EEST | Press release

Finland must prepare for very different futures, both in terms of population and economic development. Sitra's new publication examines the effects of population forecasts on employment, growth and the sustainability of the public economy. Uncertainty is high already within a timeframe of about twenty years. Immigration is important, but Finland cannot rely on it alone.