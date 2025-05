Aseman-​aukion taksiaseman uusien järjestelyiden rakennustyöt alkavat – taksiliikennettä operoi kaksi toimijaa kesäkuusta lähtien

Construction of the new daycare centre in Veräjämäki under way – features nature-themed yard and art 23.5.2025 14:12:32 EEST | Press release

Daycare centre Perhonen will get much-needed additional space when the new building for the daycare centre is completed in Veräjämäki in summer 2026. To match the name of the centre, i.e. butterfly in English, the facade windows and plants in the yard will feature butterfly and flower motifs.