Kehityspoliittisen toimikunnan julkaisu: Suomen tulee edistää tasa-arvoa myös Natossa

Development Policy Committee’s message to government-formation negotiators in 2023: New government must strengthen Finland’s global responsibility and impact 3.5.2023 11:34:28 EEST | Press release

Finland’s new government must promote global sustainable development and strengthen Finland’s positive handprint abroad. In this way, we can also safeguard Finland’s own security in the long term. This is the Development Policy Committee's key message to the government-formation negotiators in 2023.