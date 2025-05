St1 Oy:n nimi muuttuu St1 Suomi Oy:ksi

Change in the St1 Management team 23.5.2025 12:14:13 EEST | Press release

Miika Eerola, Head of Refining, Investments & HSSE Group Function and a member of St1 Management Team has decided to accept a new position outside St1. Miika will continue to work with us until the end of August and we will together take advantage of this period to plan and implement efficiently the handover of his tasks and ensure a smooth transition. Since joining the company as Head of the Gothenburg Refinery in 2021, Miika’s contribution on several fronts has been invaluable and I want to thank him on behalf of all of us already at this point for his outstanding dedication to our journey on realising our Vision.