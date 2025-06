Oletko kuljettamassa eläimiä ulkomaille tai ulkomailta Suomeen? Muista tehdä eläinkuljettajan rekisteröitymisilmoitus!

Summer job inspections: Supervising wages and the status of light entrepreneurs 2.6.2025 07:58:00 EEST | Press release

This summer, the occupational safety and health authority will again carry out inspections at summer jobs in different parts of Finland. One aim of the inspections is to check that the young persons with summer jobs are paid correctly. They are also carried out to ensure that the young persons working as light entrepreneurs are genuinely self-employed.