IPR-lakitoimisto Berggren muuttaa Kaartinkaupunkiin, Spondan uudistuneeseen Fabian 21-toimitaloon

Survey reveals that in-office work can have a positive impact on wellbeing – with more socialisation, physical activity and breaks 10.4.2025 09:30:06 EEST | Press release

Workers have reported that working in an office can improve their wellbeing, with more face to face encounters and greater opportunities for physical activity and breaks during the working day. The survey shows that most employees commute to the office at least three times a week, with location being an important factor in encouraging them to work from the office.