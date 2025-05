Vaasan yliopiston uusi työelämäprofessori Hanna Smith: Tietotulva haastaa varautumista ja resilienssiä

Artificial intelligence is an effective tool in exploring corporate reporting 3.4.2025 13:08:59 EEST | Press release

Machine learning methods enable the efficient mining of large amounts of data from corporate reports. In her doctoral dissertation for the University of Vaasa, Finland, Essi Nousiainen presents how the new machine learning-based methods she has developed can be used to examine corporate reporting related to, among other things, responsibility, innovation, and blockchain.