Summer celebrations: Youth work is there for young people on school closing evening and night

150 youth work professionals and volunteers to make celebrations safer for young people

The professionals and the volunteers will talk to young people, provide first aid and refer them to hospital care, when necessary. The objective is to provide the presence of adults who young people may turn to in case they need help.

The outreach work is arranged by the City of Helsinki Youth Services. The partners for the operation include the Helsinki and Uusimaa district of the Finnish Red Cross, Aseman lapset, Saapas activities, the police and emergency medical services. Approximately 150 professionals and volunteers will have a presence during the celebrations.

“The extensive cooperation network provides a good overall view of what is going on, where young people gather, and where we can help them,” says Area Manager Tiina Hörkkö from the Helsinki Youth Services.

“In addition to the city centre, young people are met in different parts of town during the evening. In central Helsinki, we will first focus our efforts on parks and beaches. We will then move to where we are needed,” says Unit Manager Jaakko Rautavaara from the City of Helsinki Youth Services.

Fireworks cause danger

Traditionally, young people want to celebrate the end of school by gathering together. Unfortunately, these meetings also involve substance abuse by minors. Occasionally, young people also carry edged weapons – they have no place in celebrations, and the police will take it seriously if any weapons are found on young people. Recently, fireworks have also been associated with young people partying. However, possession and use of fireworks will be strictly intervened with by the police to ensure public safety.

On school closing evening, the police will be working together with the City of Helsinki Youth Services and associations to oversee public order and safety in meeting places frequented by young people similarly to previous years.

“The objective is to make safe adults available to young people on school closing evening, as well. It is important that families talk about the plans their children and young people have for the evening, and guardians should be in touch with their children during the evening. If the police should need to contact the home, please note that the telephone call comes from an unknown number,” says Inspector Katja Nissinen from the Helsinki Police Department.

Youth workers share the concerns of the police. “The use of fireworks has increased at young people’s festivities in recent years. Shooting fireworks in crowds endangers both the partygoers and bystanders. It causes major hazards, and has forced the police to empty Kaivopuisto Park early in the evening,” says Jaakko Rautavaara. “We hope that parents have a serious discussion with young people about fireworks and that they have no place in crowds, even during celebrations.”

The Rescue Department prepares for the school closing weekend as usual. Emergency care hopes that everyone celebrates responsibly. Emergency care Physician-in-Charge Katja Peräjoki encourages everyone to take care of each other – celebrating sober and supporting one another will make the evening safer and more pleasant for everyone.

Youth work to continue all summer

”The school closing celebration is a festive occasion for many. We want to make sure that young people feel safe in public spaces and we want to wish everyone a wonderful summer!” says Tiina Hörkkö. Visit the Youth Helsinki website to find fun things to do all summer.

The first youth aid operations were organised as far back as the early 1980s. Youth welfare operations have been arranged on May Day and New Year’s eve nights and, since the 1990s, on school closing days. This year, the operation will be held on May Day and school closing day on 31 May as well as New Year’s eve night.