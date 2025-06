Kutsu mediapäivään 5.6: Helsinki Biennaali 2025

Helsinki to unveil permanent public artwork by Icelandic-Danish artist Olafur Eliasson 20.5.2025 13:00:00 EEST | Press release

City of Helsinki’s and HAM Helsinki Art Museum’s most extensive public art project to date, Olafur Eliasson’s Long daylight pavilion, will soon be completed in Wiirinkallio, Kruunuvuorenranta. The contemporary art event Helsinki Biennial, opening in June, will also present a major artwork by Olafur Eliasson.