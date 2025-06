Villa Gyllenbergin taidemuseo etsii suomalaisten kuvanveistäjänaisten teoksia

REMINDER: Invitation to press viewing: Exhibition of contemporary art exploring illness to open at Villa Gyllenberg in April 2025 25.3.2025 08:55:00 EET | Press invitation

The new exhibition Morbus, which opens in April at the Villa Gyllenberg Art Museum, explores illness and corporeality through art. The exhibition features works by the likes of Hanna Vihriälä, Viggo Wallensköld, Saara Ekström, Jyrki Riekki and Ulla Jokisalo that focus on our attitude towards the body and illness in our performance-oriented culture. The curator of the exhibition and one of its featured artists is artist and writer Magdalena Åberg, who has selected works by fifteen contemporary artists and a few older works for the exhibition. Morbus will run from 2 April to 21 September 2025. A press viewing will be held at Villa Gyllenberg on Tuesday 1 April 2025 at 11am. To register, contact Siiri Oinonen, Head of Customer and Program Services, at siiri.oinonen@gyllenbergs.fi.