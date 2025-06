Kirsi Koivula liiketoimintapäälliköksi Messukeskukseen

Cyber Security Nordic 2025: Navigating the future of digital trust and resilience 23.5.2025 08:00:00 EEST | Press release

Cyber Security Nordic 2025 once again gathers cyber companies, the private and public sector, and top-level speakers at Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre on 4–5 November. First Stage One speakers bring perspectives on anticipating modern cyber threats, strengthening resilience through proactive security, supporting leadership with actionable threat intelligence, and highlighting the role of human decision-making in an increasingly automated world.