Norelco establishes a design and programming office in Jyväskylä

“Jyväskylä has a wide range of students and professionals from various fields, and we see that there is a good foundation for a new growing office. Geographical expansion will help us reach more experts in our team in addition to Savonlinna and Kuopio,” says Ari Hämäläinen, CEO of Norelco.

The aim of the new office is to expand the content of the service package for low and medium voltage products, in which Norelco has been a pioneer in the Finnish market. By utilizing the Lean operating model, we have succeeded in transferring work traditionally performed on construction sites to the factory, where it belongs in terms of efficiency and responsibility. The new office can serve fast-paced implementation projects in different sectors more flexibly and faster than before.

One of the cornerstones of Norelco’s operational efficiency is its own ERP system. When operations are continuously improved, processes and operating models also change continuously. With its own software, information systems can harness new processes quickly and at low cost.

"As artificial intelligence technologies develop, it is worth increasing the use of collected data for teaching and utilizing learning AI systems. Software designers and AI developers are needed for these needs," says Hämäläinen.