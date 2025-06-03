Norelco establishes a design and programming office in Jyväskylä
Norelco is establishing a new office in Jyväskylä as part of its growth program. The office will provide electrical and circuit diagram design for Norelco's customers, as well as software design for Norelco's own ERP system and artificial intelligence applications. The office will initially employ ten people. The new office will not affect recruitment at the company's Savonlinna factories.
“Jyväskylä has a wide range of students and professionals from various fields, and we see that there is a good foundation for a new growing office. Geographical expansion will help us reach more experts in our team in addition to Savonlinna and Kuopio,” says Ari Hämäläinen, CEO of Norelco.
The aim of the new office is to expand the content of the service package for low and medium voltage products, in which Norelco has been a pioneer in the Finnish market. By utilizing the Lean operating model, we have succeeded in transferring work traditionally performed on construction sites to the factory, where it belongs in terms of efficiency and responsibility. The new office can serve fast-paced implementation projects in different sectors more flexibly and faster than before.
One of the cornerstones of Norelco’s operational efficiency is its own ERP system. When operations are continuously improved, processes and operating models also change continuously. With its own software, information systems can harness new processes quickly and at low cost.
"As artificial intelligence technologies develop, it is worth increasing the use of collected data for teaching and utilizing learning AI systems. Software designers and AI developers are needed for these needs," says Hämäläinen.
Linkit
About Norelco
Norelco wants to be involved in securing a future that is rapidly becoming electrified. We are increasingly involved in solar energy, hydrogen production and electric vehicles projects, not forgetting the basic networks on which everything is built. We strive to be the most desired partner in electricity distribution projects in the Nordic countries.
The products we manufacture secure electricity distribution in buildings, industry, electricity distribution, renewable energy projects and infrastructure. We mainly develop the products we manufacture ourselves and also work in cooperation with several responsible partners. Our main products are electrical switchboards, switchgear, transformers and substations, which we have been manufacturing for over 60 years.
We operate in a multicultural environment guided by ethical rules. We manufacture our products in four factories located in Savonlinna and Kuopio. We utilize the latest technology and Lean principles in our operations, as well as our own values that are important to a family business. Continuous improvement is also an everyday thing for us.
