Nuorten aikuisten masennuslääkkeiden käyttö kaksinkertaistui kymmenessä vuodessa – kasvu on selkeästi nopeampaa kuin Ruotsissa

Kela to implement Suomi.fi Messages – 1.3 million Kela customers have opted out of receiving paper mail from Kela 3.6.2025 08:59:10 EEST | Press release

Kela will begin sending alerts to Suomi.fi Messages. Customers will be notified of new decisions or letters issued by Kela via the Suomi.fi e-service if they have activated Suomi.fi Messages and opted out of paper mail in the OmaKela e-service. Opting out of paper mail saves public funds.