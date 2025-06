EMMAn edustan veistospuisto täydentyy elokuussa uudella tilausteoksella

EMMA’s sculpture park expands with a new commissioned work in August 4.6.2025 13:00:00 EEST | Press release

EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art will unveil a new public artwork on Espoo Day, 30 August. The commissioned piece by sculptor Pekka Jylhä will enrich the sculpture park in front of the Exhibition Centre WeeGee, inviting both museum visitors and passers-by to encounter art outside the cultural hub. Created in collaboration with the City of Espoo, the new work will become part of the museum’s own EMMA Collection. In addition to the museum and the City of Espoo, the piece has been funded by the Saastamoinen Foundation.