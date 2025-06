Vain joka kolmas yritys on linjannut tekoälysäännöt

Planning a summer road trip with the family? With these tips, the back-seat passengers will get the most out of the internet and smart devices 30.5.2025 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

At the end of the school year, many families immediately jump in the car and head towards a cottage or some other domestic destination. If the field landscapes that are flashing by cannot maintain the interest of the back-seat passengers for the entire journey, they might resort to watching a movie, series or sports on their smart device. The fun lasts until batteries run out or the image freezes and a rotating ring is displayed on the screen. What to do?