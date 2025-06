Here Are the Winners of Finland’s First Grand Travel Award

An Award Model Based on Customer Research

Unlike many awards based on public voting or media visibility, the Grand Travel Award relies on independent, verified customer research. In Finland, the study was conducted by Nordic Bench, a company specializing in measuring customer experience in the travel and service sectors.

The research utilized the Net Promoter Score (NPS) methodology, which measures customers’ willingness to recommend a company. In addition, companies were evaluated across ten key image factors, such as service quality, reliability, sustainability, innovation, and brand credibility.

– “Our goal is to provide the travel industry with a transparent and comparable view of customer experiences. The results reflect real customer opinions and encounters – not marketing campaigns or popularity,” says Jan Ogner, CEO of Nordic Bench.

A Nordic Quality Standard Since 1992

The Grand Travel Award is a well-known and respected recognition among professionals in the travel industry. The gala was first held in Sweden in 1992, and has since become established in Norway and Denmark. Now, Finland joins this prestigious tradition, centered on transparency, customer focus, and comparability.

– “The Grand Travel Award is a benchmark for the travel industry. It offers companies valuable insight into the level of customer experience and brand positioning. Finland’s inclusion strengthens the Nordic perspective and supports industry development through shared metrics,” says Nils Norberg, CEO of Res AB and owner of the award concept.

Grand Travel Award Finland 2025 – Winners:

Best Car Rental Company : Europcar

Best Hotel Group in Finland : Lapland Hotels

Best International Hotel Group : Radisson Hotels

Best Ferry Operator : Finnlines

Best Cruise Line : Celebrity Cruises & Royal Caribbean (joint 1st place)

Best European Airline : Finnair

Best Intercontinental Airline : Qatar Airways

Best Tour Operator : Aurinkomatkat

Best Specialist Tour Operator : Helin Matkat

World’s Best Travel Destination: Greece

Event details:

Date : June 2, 2025, 5:00 PM–9:00 PM

Location : Epicenter Helsinki

Attendees: Approximately 250 travel industry professionals (invite-only)

Further information:

Titti Myhrberg, Producer, Grand Travel Award Finland

📞 +358 40 218 4179 | ✉️ titti.myhrberg@travelnewsmarket.com

Nils Norberg, Res AB

✉️ nils@res.se

Jan Ogner, Nordic Bench

✉️ jan.ogner@nordicbench.com