Paikallisen sopimuksen voi tehdä myös ulkomainen yritys

A foreign company can also conclude a local agreement 5.6.2025 08:00:00 EEST | Press release

The legislative changes that entered into force on 1 January 2025 provide more opportunities for local bargaining. The changes also apply to companies operating in the EU/EEA that post workers to Finland. In the future, such companies can agree on the terms of employment at local level within the limits of the collective agreement. The occupational safety and health authority will also monitor compliance with the local agreements concluded by posting companies. The occupational safety and health authority has published a workplace bulletin on local bargaining for posting companies. It explains what the posting company must take into account when considering a local agreement, who has the right to conclude a local agreement and how to determine the matters that can be included in the agreement. The workplace bulletin also contains information on the obligation to submit a local agreement to the occupational safety and health authority and what will happen if the employer fails to comply