Leikki ja luonto kohtaavat Kallion oppilaitosten uusissa taideteoksissa, tekijöinä Saara Ekström ja Emmi Jormalainen

Helsinki Biennial 2025 opens to the public on Sunday 8 June 5.6.2025 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

Helsinki Biennial 2025 brings together 37 artists and collectives on Vallisaari Island, in Esplanade Park, and at HAM Helsinki Art Museum. The theme of this third edition of the major contemporary art event is Shelter: Below and Beyond, Becoming and Belonging. Helsinki Biennial takes place from 8 June to 21 September 2025.