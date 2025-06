DNA parantaa yritysasiakkaidensa kyberturvaa Suomessa Google Security Operations -ratkaisulla

Only one in three companies has an AI policy 4.6.2025 08:30:00 EEST | Press release

Many workplaces are already experimenting with a variety of AI applications in order to make work faster and more efficient. The main risk in using them is that critical business information could be leaked to external parties, even when this is easily preventable. Before you rush headlong into outsourcing your work to AI applications, it’s a good idea to establish proper policies and guidelines. Yet unfortunately, few companies have done so.