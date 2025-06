Uusi ilmaisfestivaali Koffarin Kinofest tuo elokuvia ja rytmimusiikkia Sinebrychoffin puistoon elokuussa

Summer celebrations: Youth work is there for young people on school closing evening and night 28.5.2025 22:06:40 EEST | Tiedote

When schools end, young people celebrate together and usually spend time outdoors until late at night. The City of Helsinki Youth Services, the police and associations will be on the ground doing outreach work on school closing evening and night to meet young people, help them and create a safe atmosphere. This spring, professionals and volunteers are concerned about unauthorised fireworks.