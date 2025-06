CLIC Innovation – 10 vuotta kestävän TKI-kehityksen eturintamassa!

CLIC Innovation – 10 Years at the forefront of sustainable RDI development! 10.6.2025 11:46:09 EEST | Tiedote

This year, CLIC Innovation celebrates its 10th anniversary as a pioneer in sustainable research, development, and innovation! Over the past decade, we’ve been shaping future solutions in energy, bioeconomy, and circular economy – and now it’s time to celebrate our achievements and look to the future. To mark this milestone, we’re launching a brand-new, three-part English-language video podcast series: “CLIC Talks”! Each episode dives into timely and socially significant topics, explored through expert panel discussions.