CLIC Innovation – 10 Years at the forefront of sustainable RDI development!

The first episode was released on June 10, 2025, with the theme:

“Energy Systems for a Resilient Europe: Securing Our Future"

In this episode we focus on discussing "How do we ensure Europe’s energy system is not only green but truly secure and resilient?”

Our expert panel includes:

• Paula Kivimaa, Research Professor, Finnish Environment Institute

• Riku Huttunen, Director General (Energy), Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment of Finland

• Jaakko Jääskeläinen, Director, Strategic Marketing Intelligence, Fortum

🔗 Watch the episode and learn more about the series here: https://clicinnovation.fi/clic-talks/.

You can follow up the video podcast on CLIC Innovation YouTube channel and listen to podcasts at Spotify and Apple platforms.

What is CLIC Innovation?

CLIC Innovation is a non-profit, RDI cluster organization based in Helsinki developing sustainable solutions in bioeconomy, circular economy and energy themes. Our owners include Finnish research institutions and over 30 leading international companies in the bioeconomy, circular economy, and energy sectors.

We design and lead sustainable RDI projects, apply for funding, facilitate open innovation ecosystems, and offer expert services in our thematic areas. Our operations are open to all organizations interested in developing their RDI activities to build a more sustainable future.

📍 Learn more about us: https://www.clicinnovation.fi