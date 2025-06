Logian ja TKU-Rakennus Oy yhteistyöhön mittavan logistiikka- ja tuotantorakennuksen rakentamisessa Raisioon

Logian and YIT sign a significant partnership agreement 8.5.2025 13:32:58 EEST | Press release

A development project by Logian and YIT Corporation has now been launched in Sammonmäki, Tuusula, as part of the extensive development of the Focus area on the northern side of the airport. The project includes 35,000 sqm of premises for industrial or logistics companies. The area owned by YIT is strategically located at the intersection of Tuusulanväylä and the planned Ring Road IV, just about 10 minutes by car from Helsinki Airport and around 30 minutes from central Helsinki.