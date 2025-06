Suomalainen oppimisteknologia jatkaa vahvaa kasvuaan haasteista huolimatta

Finnish Edtech Sector Shows Strong Growth and Global Potential Despite Headwinds 9.6.2025 10:27:17 EEST | Press release

The Finnish Startup Community, in partnership with Edtech Finland, Education Finland, Helsinki Education Hub, and HundrED, has published a new report on Finland’s education technology ecosystem. The Finnish Edtech Report 2025 highlights the sector’s significance, with total revenue reaching approximately €290 million in 2023 and a workforce of over 2,080 employees. The report includes all firms operating in the education technology sector, not just startup firms. This publication marks the first joint study since Edtech Finland merged with the Finnish Startup Community, an initiative aimed at deepening collaboration and increasing visibility for the evolving Edtech landscape in Finland. The report lays the groundwork for ongoing monitoring of the sector’s development and economic impact. “Companies identified operating in the Finnish edtech sector have nearly quadrupled their net sales since 2010, and the industry now includes more than 270 active firms. While 2023 brought a modest dec