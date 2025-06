Vuoden katutyömaa 2025 -kilpailu on käynnistynyt

City of Espoo to restrict parking in winter and spring based on pilot trial results 6.6.2025 12:36:05 EEST | Press release

The City of Espoo conducted a pilot trial during winter and spring 2024–2025 to test seasonal parking restrictions aimed at improving street maintenance. The trial took place on several narrow and hard-to-maintain streets across Espoo. Based on the results, the city has decided to implement some of the tested measures more permanently on all streets that are difficult to maintain.