Pihlajiston Montusta kaikkien tila ja tapahtumapaikka

Specialised housing unit, seaside villa or grandma’s cottage – Helsinki selling four buildings for residential use 6.6.2025 15:42:23 EEST | Press release

The City of Helsinki has decided to sell four residential buildings that it owns. Bids are already being accepted for the buildings known as Toukolakoti and Villa Notsund in Toukola and Vuosaari, respectively. In addition to these, the City will auction off two old wooden houses in Laajasalo.