Espoolaisten arvot ovat lähentyneet kirkon arvoja, seurakunnat koetaan entistä läheisemmiksi

The parishes of the Capital Region are participating in Pride again this year: Defending human dignity and equal rights is especially important during this time 9.6.2025 07:00:00 EEST | Press release

Church in Espoo, Church in Helsinki and Church in Vantaa are participating in Helsinki Pride together. Evangelical Lutheran parishes will join the Helsinki Pride parade and park celebration on Saturday June 28th, and will also organise several Pride events throughout the Helsinki metropolitan area during Pride Month.