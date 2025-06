LUMI-supertietokoneen resursseille kova kysyntä: seuraajaksi tulossa tekoälyyn optimoitu supertietokone

LUMI’s capacity in high demand: to be succeeded by an AI-optimized supercomputer 10.6.2025 14:00:00 EEST | Press release

The new Top500 list of the fastest supercomputers was released today at the ISC25 conference in Hamburg, Germany. LUMI, EuroHPC Joint Undertaking’s flagship supercomputer operated by the LUMI consortium, positioned 9th on the Top500 reaching a measured High-Performance Linpack (HPL) performance of 379.7 petaflops on this biannual list. Over 3000 scientific projects have been running on LUMI, and over half of LUMI’s computing resources have been utilized for AI-related research and innovation.