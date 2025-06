Kempower toimitti pikalatausinfran Rolf Stutz AG:n PostBus -sähköbusseille Zürichin kantonissa Sveitsissä

Kempower starts delivering the MORE Power charging solution, becoming the first EV charging manufacturer ready to ship 1.2 MW of dynamically shared charging power 17.6.2025 09:45:00 EEST | Press release

Kempower is ready to start the deliveries of the first phase of its MORE Power, MORE Plugs charging solution, launched in April 2025, from its European factories located in Finland. With the introduction of the MORE Power, Kempower becomes the first DC fast charging manufacturer ready to ship 1.2 megawatts of dynamic charging power.