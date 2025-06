Norelco avasi monikulttuurisen tulevaisuuden tehtaan Savonlinnaan

Norelco makes successful entry into Swedish market 26.5.2025 17:04:48 EEST | Tiedote

Norelco participated in Northern Europe's largest electrical trade fair held in Gothenburg May 6-9 for the first time and received a lot of interest. The fair brought together almost 25,000 industry experts, innovators and decision-makers from over 20 countries. Participation in the largest electrical trade fair in the Nordic countries is part of the company's strategic growth program and the start of its entry into the Nordic market.