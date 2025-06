Sponda käynnistää ensimmäisen Urban Collection -hankkeen Helsingin keskustassa osana 100 miljoonan euron investointia – Boston Consulting Group muuttaa uudistuvaan Mannerheimintie 6:een

Sponda's Sustainability Review 2024 – the GRESB Global Sector Leader reached its significant climate target ahead of schedule and continued its long-term sustainability work 10.4.2025 11:30:00 EEST | Press release

According to the 2024 Sustainability Review published by Sponda Ltd, one of Finland’s leading real estate asset management companies, the company successfully exceeded its climate and energy efficiency targets last year. Sponda, which was named a Global Sector Leader and shared the number one position globally in its peer group in the 2024 GRESB sustainability assessment, reached its significant climate target ahead of time, with the company's properties now all using emission-free energy.